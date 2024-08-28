FLC Capital Advisors Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

