FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.73 and last traded at $169.48. 2,850 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $169.17.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGG. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $510,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.