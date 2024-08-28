FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.73 and last traded at $169.48. 2,850 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $169.17.
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGG. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $510,000.
About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.