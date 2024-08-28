Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.8% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 134,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 347.1% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 101,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

