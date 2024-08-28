Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Trading Down 19.3%

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280.07 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.71). 246,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 81,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.59).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.41) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Focusrite Stock Down 17.2 %

Focusrite Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £168.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,431.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 377.46.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

