Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 539,180 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $10,005,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

