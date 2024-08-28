Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FL opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

