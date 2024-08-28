Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

