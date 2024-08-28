FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.38

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 39967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after buying an additional 636,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

