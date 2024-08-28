FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.35

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 57398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FOX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

