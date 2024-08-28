Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.26

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

