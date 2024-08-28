Frederick (Kim) Bunting Sells 40,000 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Frederick (Kim) Bunting sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.06), for a total value of A$62,800.00 ($42,432.43).

Santana Minerals Stock Performance

About Santana Minerals

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

