FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%.
Insider Activity
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
