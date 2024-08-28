FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

Insider Activity

About FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

