FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.24. 55,373 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 19.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.