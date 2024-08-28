FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation
In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAI opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 2.03.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
