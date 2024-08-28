Fulcrum Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,020 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,320 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

