Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,348,783 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £598,965.00, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15.
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.
