Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

