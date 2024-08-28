G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.53.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

