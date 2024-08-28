Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Sells $1,546,545.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,936,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

