Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $124,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.