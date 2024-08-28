Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

