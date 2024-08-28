Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Major Shareholder Corp Gentex Acquires 3,152,500 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gentex Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gentex by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 22.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 117,843 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,259,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Gentex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 43.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.