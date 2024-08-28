Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

