Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 150,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
GNW opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
