Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 150,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.