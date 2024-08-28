Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $7.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Geron by 32.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 18.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

