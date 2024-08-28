Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Sells $124,965.28 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

