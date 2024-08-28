Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) COO Sells $63,850.64 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $63,850.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 46,608 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $23,770.08.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 39,821 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $23,494.39.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Gevo by 61.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

