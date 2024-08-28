Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Shares Down 0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 17,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 7,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.
