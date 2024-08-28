Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $493.13 million, a PE ratio of 229.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.33%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

