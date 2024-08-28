Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Citigroup downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $132.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $5,550,740. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

