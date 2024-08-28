Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $892.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

