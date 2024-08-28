Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 251 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Boit C F David raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 32,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 146,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $413.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.36 and a 200 day moving average of $422.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

