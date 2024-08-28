Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 8,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $123.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.30% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

