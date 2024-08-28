Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,764 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,715,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AIQ stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

