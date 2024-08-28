Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.80. 2,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.11.

