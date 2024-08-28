GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.17. 55,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 121,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

GoldMining Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$220.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

