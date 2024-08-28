Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Shares Down 13.1%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. 203,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 137,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Goodness Growth Trading Down 13.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About Goodness Growth
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
Featured Stories
