Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Down 2.1%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.78). Approximately 1,257,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,304,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.11. The stock has a market cap of £300.03 million, a P/E ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Featured Stories

