Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,590.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318,713 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $432,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

