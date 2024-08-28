GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Down 50.5% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 31st total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMDL opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

