GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Down 69.6% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 20.68% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZZ opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -372.59 and a beta of 2.84. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

