Grassi Investment Management Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average is $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

