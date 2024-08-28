Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading Down 2.2%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

