Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GPL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 6,794 shares changing hands.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

