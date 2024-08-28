Great Waters Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

