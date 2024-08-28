Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,230.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,230 ($42.60) and last traded at GBX 3,174 ($41.86), with a volume of 43675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,160 ($41.67).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($44.05) to GBX 3,600 ($47.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($43.98) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,358.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,959.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,859.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,850.75%.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,672 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £1,254 ($1,653.70). 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

