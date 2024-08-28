Gregory G. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $476.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $482.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CACI International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

