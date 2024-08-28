Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.60

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Guild Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Guild

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guild news, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,248 shares of company stock worth $197,438 over the last ninety days. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

