Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $62.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.