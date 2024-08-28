Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.10

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

